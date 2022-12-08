Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,076,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,243 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $47,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,605.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,477,250 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

