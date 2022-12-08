Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.44

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.53. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 29,881 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.