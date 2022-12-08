Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.44

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.53. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 29,881 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condire Management LP boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 18.7% in the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,978,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth $87,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,342,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,318,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,748 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

