Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
HYQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($278.95) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($226.32) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($236.84) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday, October 17th.
Hypoport Stock Performance
Shares of HYQ stock opened at €104.80 ($110.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $660.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Hypoport has a 52 week low of €72.55 ($76.37) and a 52 week high of €530.50 ($558.42). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €101.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €168.62.
About Hypoport
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
