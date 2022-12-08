Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HYQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($278.95) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($226.32) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($236.84) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Hypoport Stock Performance

Shares of HYQ stock opened at €104.80 ($110.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $660.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Hypoport has a 52 week low of €72.55 ($76.37) and a 52 week high of €530.50 ($558.42). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €101.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €168.62.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.