HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adagene from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Adagene Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Adagene has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene

About Adagene

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAG. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its stake in Adagene by 397.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 622,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adagene in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adagene in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

