HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adagene from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Adagene Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Adagene has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.
About Adagene
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.
