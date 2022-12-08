Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $51,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 1.5 %

HELE opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.24. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $82.94 and a twelve month high of $254.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

