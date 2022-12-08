Helical (LON:HLCL) Price Target Cut to GBX 350 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.57) to GBX 350 ($4.27) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Helical stock opened at GBX 316.50 ($3.86) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 364.60. Helical has a 1 year low of GBX 292.25 ($3.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 472.50 ($5.76). The company has a market capitalization of £390.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

