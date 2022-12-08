HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLE. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HLE stock opened at €79.55 ($83.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a PE ratio of 50.96. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €51.82 ($54.55) and a 1 year high of €82.55 ($86.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

