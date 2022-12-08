Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $51,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 29.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.24. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

