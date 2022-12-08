HFR Wealth Management LLC Buys 63,704 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,944.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,704 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,960.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 67,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 64,237 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,991.5% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 707.1% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,994.0% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $177.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.46.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.