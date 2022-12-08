Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

