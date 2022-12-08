Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Position Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ikena Oncology were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 61.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 103.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 63,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IKNA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ikena Oncology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ikena Oncology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Up 7.2 %

About Ikena Oncology

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $86.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

(Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IKNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.