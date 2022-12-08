Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

