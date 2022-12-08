Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,684 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

