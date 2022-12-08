Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $79,800,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $72,772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,203.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after buying an additional 172,567 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 14,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 162,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 161,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 126,452 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

NYSE:INSP opened at $229.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.42 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $272.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

