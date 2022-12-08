International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

NYSE IFF opened at $108.10 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

