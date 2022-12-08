Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.