Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PFM stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

