Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 442.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTF opened at $117.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.25. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $98.88 and a 1-year high of $175.19.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

