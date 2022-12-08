Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4,062.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $115.39 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $166.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $119.96.

