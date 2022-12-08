iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 291.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,921 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,002,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,416,000 after acquiring an additional 633,406 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.14. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.01 and a 52 week high of $100.39.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.