iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 291.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,921 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,002,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,416,000 after acquiring an additional 633,406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.14. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.01 and a 52 week high of $100.39.

