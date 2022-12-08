iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $70.91 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56.

