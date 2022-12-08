iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 184.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,273 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000.

BATS ICVT opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

