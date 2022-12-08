iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,145 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,003,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

IXG stock opened at $71.03 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $86.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.79.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.