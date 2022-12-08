iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,145 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

IXG opened at $71.03 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

