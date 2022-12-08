iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

