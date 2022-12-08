iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,925 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 80,630 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,536,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,040,000. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,836,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $63.46 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $71.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

