iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 311.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $67.03.

