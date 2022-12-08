iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,684,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 222,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 117,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,309,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

