iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $587,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEUS opened at $49.87 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27.

