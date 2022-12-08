Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,268,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,536 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $53,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at $36,780,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 646,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

