Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

JSMD opened at $53.73 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

