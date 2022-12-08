JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JDE Peet’s from €29.00 ($30.53) to €28.00 ($29.47) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on JDE Peet’s from €30.00 ($31.58) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised JDE Peet’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

JDE Peet's Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. JDE Peet’s has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61.

About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

