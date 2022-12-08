Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.7% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

