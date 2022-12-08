JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €73.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €73.00 ($76.84) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($72.63) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, November 4th.

JOST Werke Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of JST opened at €52.00 ($54.74) on Wednesday. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €34.05 ($35.84) and a 12 month high of €54.30 ($57.16). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48. The stock has a market cap of $774.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47.

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

