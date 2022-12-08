JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 160,690 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 3,213.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,690 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after acquiring an additional 628,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 672,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after acquiring an additional 455,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,273,000 after acquiring an additional 404,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 286,401 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

