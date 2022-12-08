JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,457 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000.

SPGP stock opened at $84.77 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.61.

