JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.72 Million Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,464,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,829,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 316.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.