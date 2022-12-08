JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 552,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $457.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 264.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGM shares. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 35,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $179,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,210. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director David V. Goeddel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 35,997 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $179,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 375,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,210. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 318,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,485. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.