JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $314,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 129.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $185.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.37. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $206.70.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

