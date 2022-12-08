JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 159,044 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159,044 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 72.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 573,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $4,559,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 656,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 107.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 820,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 425,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLUE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

bluebird bio Company Profile

BLUE opened at $7.94 on Thursday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $658.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

