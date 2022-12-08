JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 25,967 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $44.57.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

