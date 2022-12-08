Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 537,718 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,646,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,065.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 629,643 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $16,529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,700,000 after buying an additional 547,608 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $19,118,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,900.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,559 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

