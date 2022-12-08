Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Gap Down to $226.95

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $226.95, but opened at $216.03. Karuna Therapeutics shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 4,553 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.47.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.88.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $3,376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,665,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $2,403,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,418,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $87,000.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

