Kevin Lee Ford Sells 7,500 Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 7,500 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.10, for a total transaction of C$495,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,289,412.70.

Calian Group Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE CGY opened at C$65.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Calian Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$51.99 and a 52 week high of C$72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$765.25 million and a PE ratio of 55.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.56.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calian Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of Montreal lowered their price target on shares of Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.00.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

