Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $354,637.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a "d" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -0.14. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $99.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 80.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

