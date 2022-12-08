Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 4,219.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 52.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 3.2 %

Kornit Digital Profile

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $166.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.63.

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.