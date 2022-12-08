Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Down to $24.09

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.09, but opened at $23.35. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 54 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 426.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

