KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in KT were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter worth $1,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KT by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter worth $145,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 1,246.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,236 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter worth $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

KT stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. KT Co. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $15.30.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

