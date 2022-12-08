Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $29.11

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.11, but opened at $27.23. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 5,146 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KYMR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $170,756,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,756,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 123,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $3,711,042.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,246 shares of company stock worth $17,971,202 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $671,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,650,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $210,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

