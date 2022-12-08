Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stake Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,027,000 after purchasing an additional 261,387 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,979,000 after purchasing an additional 332,374 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,309 in the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $202.12 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $214.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 97.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

